HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County man was convicted Friday of first-degree murder and concealment of a deceased body five years after a Huntington woman’s death.
Argie Lee Jeffers, 78, was found guilty of murder and concealment of a deceased human body in the death of Carrie “CJ Wood” Sowards, whose partially dismembered body was found Sept. 23, 2017, in the Guyandotte River.
The unanimous verdict was returned Friday evening after the jury deliberated for about one-and-a-half hours.
Jeffers testified Friday morning for more than two-and-a-half hours and shared details of the couple’s relationship.
“I fell in love with her the first day I met her. I’ve never felt that way about anyone,” Jeffers testified. “I was going to marry her. … I would not kill her.”
During closing arguments, Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Kenneth Bannon said he did not believe Jeffers’ display of emotions during the trial.
“I think (Jeffers) even squeezed out a tear here during Mr. Rosinsky's opening statements," Bannon said. "I will submit to you that those tears were entirely absent by the time we were looking at those horrendous pictures. … Where was that deep, abiding love then?"
Jeffers testified of his love for Sowards in front of his children and grandchildren in the courtroom. He was married for 50 years to his wife, who passed away in 2013 with cancer.
The sexual relationship between Jeffers and Sowards was consensual and not abusive, according to Jeffers’ testimony.
“It wasn’t all about sex. I loved that woman,” Jeffers testified.
He said she would be gone some days, but the longest time was about six days during their almost three-year relationship.
A police investigation led to Jeffers’ home in September 2017, where forensic evidence implied a “major bloodletting” had occurred. He was arrested months later when a relative told police he helped Jeffers discard some old buckets into a car wash trash container. Upon looking into the buckets, the relative saw body parts consistent with missing pieces of the found body.
"What we're upset about is — as we sit here on trial — someone else who did this is running around, possibly doing it to someone else," defense attorney Timothy Rosinsky said in his closing argument.
Jeffers testified that he spent a lot of money for Sowards' drug addiction.
Huntington Police Department Detective David Castle testified Wednesday that a purse recovered at Jeffers' house during the investigation included drug paraphernalia — six hypodermic needles, a spoon, tie-up bands and an item to filter a pipe.
Jeffers testified that he knew of Sowards’ drug addiction and would drive Sowards to purchase drugs. He also said he knew Sowards was a prostitute, but he would not let men inside the home.
“I was not jealous one bit,” Jeffers said.
Jeffers testified that the blood found in a room in his house — on a chair, the floor, the wall, the door, ceiling and a white container — could be from Sowards’ drug use.
When prosecutors brought Castle back for additional testimony Friday morning, Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers asked if the blood found in the living room of Jeffers’ home could be from a needle insertion.
“Absolutely not,” Castle testified, saying blood from a needle is distinctive and would be observed by law enforcement. “There’s no way any of the blood in the crime scene came from a needle.”
Jeffers testified that he was threatened by a drug dealer near his home because Sowards owed the dealer money. He said the two buckets he threw away at a Huntington car wash were put near one of his properties to set him up.
Cabell County Circuit Judge Alfred Ferguson set a Dec. 6 hearing date to discuss case matters and a date for Jeffers' sentencing.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.