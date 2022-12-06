The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221207-hd-Jeffers photo.jpg
Argie Lee Jeffers turns to the jury to hear its decision to not recommend mercy in the death and dismemberment of a Huntington woman on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 in Cabell County Circuit Court.

 FRED PACE | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Weeks after a jury found him guilty in the brutal slaying and dismemberment of a Huntington mother, jurors decided Tuesday that Argie Lee Jeffers deserves life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

Jeffers, 78, was found guilty of murder and concealment of a deceased human body in the death of Carrie “CJ Wood” Sowards, whose partially dismembered body was found Sept. 23, 2017, in the Guyandotte River.

