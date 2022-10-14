The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County man was convicted Friday of first-degree murder and concealment of a deceased body five years after a Huntington woman’s death.

Argie Lee Jeffers, 78, was found guilty of murder and concealment of a deceased human body in the death of Carrie “CJ Wood” Sowards, whose partially dismembered body was found Sept. 23, 2017, in the Guyandotte River.

