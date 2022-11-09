HUNTINGTON — A Genoa man has been found guilty of attempted first-degree murder in the 2020 home invasion that left a couple handcuffed and bloody in their Huntington living room.
After four hours of deliberation Wednesday, the jury returned the unanimous verdict against Nathan Dolen to Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory L. Howard at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
Dolen, 42, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, entry of a building other than a dwelling, burglary, two counts of grand larceny, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of malicious assault, two counts of kidnapping, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony and third-degree arson.
The jury found Dolen guilty of all charges except for one malicious assault count against Orlinda Adkins, one of the victims.
Former Huntington Police Department officer Ronald "Ronnie" Adkins and his wife, Orlinda, were found by Cabell County deputies in the couple’s home in the 7000 block of West Country Club Drive around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 22, 2020. The couple were in their late 70s when the home invasion occurred.
More than a dozen testimonies occurred over the six days of the trial, including the two victims, who shared details of the invasion, and the co-defendant testified about the day leading up to the attack.
Dolen and Wanda Blankenship were arrested during a traffic stop the same day of the incident. Blankenship, of Dunlow, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.
"A single .22 caliber round was found in the floor of Ronnie Adkins' bedroom," Assistant Prosecutor Tyler Shoub said in closing arguments. "Pointing a gun at somebody and pulling a trigger is in and of itself an attempt to kill. For whatever reason, the gun did not fire. Fortunately, Ronnie is here with us today. I have no doubt that there was an attempt to kill Ronnie Adkins that day."
Defense attorney Mike Frazier said a photo of a bullet in the victim's room was put into evidence but was not explained.
"We have not seen any evidence of that gun (being) loaded. And if you point an unloaded gun at somebody and pulled the trigger, that's not attempted murder," Frazier said. "Now, (the prosecutors) showed this bullet that's on the carpet. I don't know what we're supposed to believe — that he ejected it? … It doesn't make any sense."
The couple were threatened with physical violence if they did not give the assailant money, according to the criminal complaint.
The charges accuse Dolen of stealing more than $1,000. One count states Dolen stole a truck, handcuffs and rifle pressure washer, while another count states he stole a .38 pistol, a .357 revolver, a cellphone and other items.
Orlinda Adkins testified that she woke up to a man — fully covered from his head to his feet — with a gun, and she began to hit his chest with her arms but blacked out after the man hit her in the head with a rifle. She woke up on the floor.
Both victims testified about being attacked in their separate bedrooms, both being hit with a rifle, robbed, and being left injured in their living room. Orlinda Adkins testified that the intruder threatened to return and kill them if they called police.
"Have you seen a shred of evidence that Nathan Dolen was in the house? Absolutely not," Frazier told the jury. "Convicting the wrong man won't give justice to the Adkinses."
Frazier said no DNA analysis from the house after the attack matched the defendant and there was not a footprint analysis.
Two search warrants were executed in Dolen’s Ford F-150, and law enforcement officers recovered two firearms, a pressure washer, a business card with Ronald Adkins’ name, tools and garden equipment suspected to be stolen.
The truck also contained black gloves, a broken surgical mask, and red and black pants wrapped in a black hoodie. Orlinda Adkins testified that the intruder was wearing red and black pants, which were shown in the courtroom last week and on video surveillance.
Video surveillance also showed the intruder left the home in the victims’ Chevrolet truck. The defendant is accused of pouring gasoline on the victims’ vehicle, setting it on fire and pushing it over a hill after transferring the stolen items.
Blankenship testified last week that she witnessed Dolen pushing the truck over a hill, but did not see him do anything with the truck afterward.
After being found guilty of both kidnapping charges, Dolen faces a life sentence. A hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 12, during which witnesses will testify whether Dolen should receive a possibility of parole.