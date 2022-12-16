HUNTINGTON — A jury found a Milton man not guilty of murder in a 2021 shooting.
Carl Bruce Rose Jr., 41, went home with his family as an innocent man Friday evening, a little more than a week from Christmas.
Rose was also found not guilty of wanton endangerment and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the May 26, 2021 death of James Anthony Oldham, 54, of Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Oldham was shot six times at the Milton Go-Mart for what the defense argued was self defense.
As Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory Howard read the not guilty verdicts, Rose instantly became emotional as he thanked his defense team.
Defense attorney Kerry Nessel said Rose was defending himself and others at the Milton Go-Mart. Multiple witnesses testified they saw Oldham beating a woman, who has been identified at Veronica Oldham, in the backseat of a vehicle at the gas station.
The three-day trial included testimonies from the deceased’s wife, multiple witnesses who considered Rose a hero in the altercation, and from Rose himself.
Rose said he heard screaming when he was parked at a gas pump and noticed a man hitting a woman in the backseat of a black car.
Once Rose confronted them with a gun, he said James Oldham came towards him and threatened to take the gun and kill the Rose. After arguing and walking in a circle around the parking lot, Rose shot at him six times.
"Having the right to carry does not give you the right to kill," Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Jessica Vestal said in closing arguments.
Both prosecutors Vestal and Tyler Shoub argued Rose brought a weapon to a "water fight."
Nessel said James Oldham was using aggressive language and threatened to kill Rose before his client began shooting.
"Those aren't threats?" Nessel questioned the jury. "Words mean something, folks."
Nessel advises people who legally carry firearms to be aware of their situation and to try to prevent a position where one may need to draw a gun.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
