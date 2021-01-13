HUNTINGTON — A man found with more than a kilogram of a fentanyl/heroin mix in 2019 will serve two decades in federal prison.
Steven Dale McCallister, 47, of Barboursville, was convicted by a jury last year of distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers sentenced him Monday to serve a 20-year prison sentence, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
McCallister was still on supervised release from a previous federal drug conviction in 2019, Stuart said.
Stuart said the evidence showed agents with the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) arranged a controlled buy to take place June 12, 2019, to purchase 50 grams of heroin from McCallister through a confidential informant. The purchase took place at McCallister’s residence at 224 Carper Lane in Barboursville.
Following the buy, the MDENT and members of the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West executed a search warrant at the home the same day. During the search, officers seized approximately 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl, 300 grams of methamphetamine and over $8,000 in cash — $4,000 of which was from an earlier undercover purchase of fentanyl. A Smith & Wesson revolver was also seized.
McCallister was a convicted felon and thus was prohibited from possessing that firearm.
Stuart previously said the amount of fentanyl seized was enough to have killed 750,000 people.
Larry McCallister, 77, his father and a retired Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy, had originally been charged in the indictment. However, the charges against him were dismissed without prejudice last month at the request of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
He had been accused of maintaining a drug-involved premise and aiding and abetting the acts.