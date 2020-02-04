HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison Tuesday after admitting to being the gunman who killed a man in a 2017 shooting.
Jonathan Michael McDonald, 31, of Huntington, pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter in the 2017 shooting death of Carlos Ray Ferguson, 37. McDonald was previously charged with murder in the death of Ferguson, who died days after being shot in the head Nov. 29, 2017.
After reviewing a report of McDonald’s criminal and personal history, as well as listening to one victim impact statement, Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard sentenced McDonald to serve the maximum of 15 years for voluntary manslaughter.
Prior to his manslaughter conviction, McDonald was serving a three-and-a-half to six-and-a-half year prison sentence for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance charges, stemming from incidents that occurred in June and August of 2017. McDonald admitted he had meth in the August incident.
The manslaughter sentence will start after he completes sentences he is currently serving related to drug and driving charges.
A juvenile family member of Ferguson said during a victim impact statement Tuesday she was devastated the victim would not get a chance to share in her accomplishments as she grows.
After that family member’s statement, assistant prosecutor Sharon Frazier asked Howard to hand down the maximum sentence, to which he complied.
While McDonald declined to speak prior to being sentenced, defense attorney Steve Wright said his client was remorseful for his actions and did not want to use his firearm that day.
In Ferguson’s death, police said several witnesses, including the victim, and an ID left at the scene identified McDonald as the suspect.
Witnesses said McDonald and a woman had come across Ferguson, who was arguing with another woman while driving along the 600 block of 7th Avenue.
McDonald interjected, and Ferguson got out of his vehicle. The woman who had been arguing with Ferguson allegedly told Huntington Police Detective Chris Sperry she then heard a popping sound, like firecrackers, and saw Ferguson drop.
McDonald and the woman he was with then fled the scene, but the woman dropped her wallet. An ID in the wallet pinned the woman as being at the scene — unless someone else had possession of the card, Sperry said.
Police responded to the address on the card in the 400 block of 4th Avenue, where they found McDonald, who said he had just gotten home and did not know what was happening. Sperry said by that time McDonald had changed clothing and disposed of the firearm.
The defendant has been arrested or charged with a crime 27 times, which includes charges for 35 misdemeanors and four felonies, Howard previously said.