HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man will spend nearly two decades behind bars after he was caught with nearly an ounce of methamphetamine, among other drugs, last year.
Joseph Ira Patterson III, 38, was sentenced Monday to serve 18 years and four months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analogue.
According to federal court documents, Patterson admitted that he sold approximately 8 ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington on March 29, 2021, and again on April 21, 2021. Patterson agreed to deliver more methamphetamine to the confidential informant in Charleston.
Patterson was driving in Charleston for that meeting April 22, 2021, when law enforcement officers stopped Patterson’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded 907.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
According to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, Patterson admitted he had obtained methamphetamine from a Huntington storage unit prior to traveling to Charleston.
Law enforcement officers carried out a search warrant for the unit and seized 282.97 grams of methamphetamine, 231.7 grams of a fentanyl analogue and 15.7 grams of cocaine, as well as nine firearms and drug paraphernalia. Officers also searched Patterson’s Jackson Avenue residence in Huntington and seized 58.345 grams of methamphetamine, 7.5 grams of fentanyl, 42.53 grams of marijuana and 18.51 grams of cocaine base, also known as “crack.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.