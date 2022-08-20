The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX police icon3.jpg
Metro Creative photo

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man will spend nearly two decades behind bars after he was caught with nearly an ounce of methamphetamine, among other drugs, last year.

Joseph Ira Patterson III, 38, was sentenced Monday to serve 18 years and four months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analogue.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.