HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced Tuesday to the maximum penalty in a fatal shooting, nearly five years after the crime took place.
Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory Howard sentenced Antwon Rayshawn Starkey, 34, to a total of 50 years in prison after he was convicted by jury on April 22 of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the 2017 shooting of 25-year-old KaFrederick “Bae Bae” McEachin in Huntington. The firearms charge, five years, is to run consecutively to Starkey’s 40-year sentence on the murder charge.
After Starkey’s conviction, Cabell County prosecutors filed a recidivist charge in May to add five more years onto his murder charge, a request made because of his past criminal record. In May 2017, six months before McEachin’s murder, Starkey was convicted in Ohio of trafficking cocaine and was sentenced to five years of community control sanctions.
McEachin was killed the morning of Dec. 12, 2017, at Huntington Mart on Hal Greer Boulevard after being shot five times by Starkey.
“I’m sorry to his mom and dad, because I feel like no parents should have to bury a child,” Starkey said. “What happened on December 12 was never supposed to happen. I do take responsibility for what occurred that day. What I did does not reflect who I am as a person and I take no pride in my actions. ... I’ve learned to let go of anger and excuses.”
According to criminal complaints, Starkey said he shot McEachin after learning he was connected to the shooting of his 14-year-old stepdaughter on Nov. 29, 2017.
Video footage from Huntington Mart showed Starkey shooting at McEachin inside the store and then continued outside. A company near Huntington Mart provided footage outside that shows McEachin, who fell on the ground outside, and Starkey shooting McEachin two more times and then fleeing the scene.
“To your family and ma, I’m sorry,” Starkey said as he looked at McEachin’s family in the courthouse pews.
“I appreciate the apology of Mr. Starkey, because up to this point it was a whole bunch of excuses ... even the interview on the news ‘I did it, I’ll do it again’ type of thing. So, I appreciate that the Lord is working with you to change your heart,” said Carolyn McEachin, the victim’s mother. “I have no malice for Mr. Starkey. We have taken a tremendous lost. Not just his siblings, his aunties, his uncles, his father, but also his daughter. She has lost something that will never be replaced, ever.”
Carolyn McEachin agreed with defense attorney Abe Saad that this could have all been prevented.
“All these proceedings, it doesn’t seem that KaFrederick mattered. We spoke about everything else than what happened on December 12th. And for that, that’s embedded in our minds forever,” she said. “Not only is this community grieving him, but I do believe after today that Mr. Starkey will be grieving my son as well.”
Saad argued during the April trial that Starkey had $70,000 bounty on his head. He told Howard on Tuesday that he does not think Starkey should serve more than 30 years in prison, and that Starkey has never denied his actions in McEachin’s death.
“One of the most difficult aspects of my job as a prosecutor is having to explain to a family how their loss somehow relates to a number of years set by statute. Because no amount of years will ever compensate from a pain of loss,” Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Plymale said. “I truly have to commend the family for showing class and restraint throughout the trial when he (McEachin) was being defamed.”