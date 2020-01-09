HUNTINGTON — A Huntington felon was sentenced to serve nearly a decade in federal prison Monday after admitting to illegally possessing more than 20 firearms, one of which had been stolen out of a police cruiser.
Randall Allen Eplion Jr., 30, was sentenced to serve nine years and six months in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Eplion was in possession of 21 firearms, including a machine gun, many of which he had obtained by trading meth.
“We continue to work closely with ATF and other law enforcement partners to enforce gun laws aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of felons and other prohibited persons,” he said.
ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Tommy Estevan, of the Louisville Field Division, said taking the guns out of the hands of a convicted felon will go a long way toward making neighborhoods safer.
As part of his plea, Eplion admitted that officers with the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant April 5, 2019, at his 400 block Rear 6th Avenue apartment. During the search, officers found a number of firearms, including a .45 caliber pistol, a 5.56 mm rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.
The defendant was not allowed to possess the firearms based on a prior conviction for first-degree robbery in Cabell County.
He also admitted he possessed 21 firearms, some of which were stolen, including a weapon stolen from a police cruiser.
He admitted he traded meth for many of the firearms and they were not properly registered.