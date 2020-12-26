HUNTINGTON — A man caught distributing drugs outside of a Huntington “public nuisance” bar will serve more than five years in federal prison after admitting his guilt.
Darelle Devon Boynton, 35, of Detroit, previously pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers sentenced him Monday to serve five years and 10 months in federal prison.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Boynton admitted he sold approximately 1.75 grams of heroin for $100 Jan. 23 to a confidential informant inside a car outside 2005 10th Ave., in Huntington, best known as Gary’s Place.
Police searched his home at 199 Davis St. in Huntington on Feb. 13. Inside his bedroom, he had approximately 35.13 grams of heroin, which he intended to sell. He also possessed a Glock Model 19 9mm pistol while inside a bar at 2005 10th Ave. in Huntington.
He was previously convicted of crimes including armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and fleeing from a police officer, which prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
Federal documents show a search warrant was executed at the business located at the 2005 10th Ave. address. During the execution, detectives seized several items, including a firearm, loaded magazine, digital scales and a plastic baggie containing a brown powder after they made several drug purchases from Boynton, the search warrant said.
City officials said after being shut down in 2017 when it was declared a public nuisance, the establishment was leased to at least two different individuals on separate occasions and reopened. The most recent establishment opened the night of Sept. 2, 2020.
Huntington police were called to the location 2 a.m. Sept. 3 to find two shooting victims, Audra J. Perry, 28, of Huntington, and Marcus D. Graham, 29, of Michigan, who later died. Devon M. Carey, 25, was arrested earlier this month in Franklin County, Ohio, on active warrants for murder. Other homicides have also reported at the bar over the years.
Building owner Gary Stanley argued in a lawsuit this month the city is attempting to make him the fall guy for owning property in a high crime area and denied any wrongdoing.