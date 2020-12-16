HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced to serve federal prison time Monday after admitting to distributing fentanyl in the city.
Martel “Marty” DaAngelo Brown, 33, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers sentenced him Monday to serve one year and nine months in federal custody as a result.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said Brown admitted he distributed 1 gram and .67 grams of fentanyl Feb. 5 and Feb. 7 during controlled buys at 911 9th St. West in Huntington.
A search warrant was executed Feb. 10 at his residence, where another 3.46 grams of fentanyl, digital scales and ledgers were found.