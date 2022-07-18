HUNTINGTON — A Maryland man will spend nearly a decade in prison after admitting to using a firearm to aid in drug trafficking and violating his supervised release in Huntington.
U.S. Attorney William S. Thompson said Edward Sample, 37, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He was recently sentenced to serve nine years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
Sample, along with several others, was arrested April 7 after law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Washington Avenue in Huntington.
Agents seized a loaded 9mm firearm, about 120 grams of heroin and fentanyl and more than $1,600 in cash during the search.
Sample confessed to possessing the firearm to protect his money and drugs.
An 8-year-old child was also found inside the home.
Sample also admitted to using the same 9mm firearm two days earlier to shoot at a house in the Cross Lanes area in order to collect a $50 drug debt.
Sample was previously convicted of aiding and abetting an armed robbery and possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence a Maryland federal court on Jan. 21, 2011.
The nine-year prison sentence includes two additional years for committing crimes while on supervised release.
