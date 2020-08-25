HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man charged last year in a death originally thought to be suicide admitted to firearm charges in Cabell County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
David Jakob Moore, 21, was indicted last year on one count of involuntary manslaughter and wanton endangerment surrounding the May 9, 2018, shooting death of Steven Parker Weekley, 19, in the 800 block of 11th Avenue in Huntington.
Moore pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment Tuesday, and Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell sentenced him to serve four years in prison as a result.
At the time, former Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said the shooting death was believed to be accidental.
Cabell County 911 received a call at about 2 a.m. that day advising a gun had been dropped and a person had a gunshot wound to the head. Weekley subsequently died of that injury.
Dial said his investigators determined there was more to the story than originally reported, and the case was presented to a grand jury as criminal.