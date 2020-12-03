HUNTINGTON — A man who admitted to distributing up to 1.5 kilograms of meth in Huntington and Charleston was sentenced to serve federal prison time Monday.
Lennie T. Whisenant, Jr., 26, of Akron, Ohio, was sentenced to serve five years, three months in federal prison after previously admitting to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, as part of his plea Whisenant admitted in April and May 2019 he participated in a conspiracy with multiple people to distribute meth throughout the Southern District of West Virginia. He and others used a home at 1235 25th St. in Huntington to store the drug after it was shipped to the area from Akron. Whisenant and his co-conspirators then distributed the meth to various individuals throughout Huntington and Charleston.
He would also make reports back to Akron regarding the amount of the meth that had been sold and what remained in Huntington.
He admitted he was responsible for the distribution of up to 1.5 kilograms of meth during the conspiracy.
Whisenant was one of 21 people indicted by a Beckley grand jury in September 2019 on accusations of the illegal distribution of meth and heroin in the Huntington, Charleston, Beckley and Akron areas. In announcing the indictments, Stuart said law enforcement officers had uncovered 22 pounds of meth, 300 grams of heroin, some fentanyl and 15 firearms, several of which were high-powered.