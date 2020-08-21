HUNTINGTON — A man has been indicted by a Cabell County grand jury in an August 2019 crash that left a Hurricane woman dead.
Ronald Vinson Cochran Jr., 39, was indicted by a Cabell County grand jury on charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Cochran was jailed Aug. 11 at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville on the charges.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle previously said Roxanne Boardman, 29, of Hurricane, and a man were walking westbound along U.S. 60 on the right shoulder of the eastbound lane in Culloden around 4 a.m. Aug. 15, 2019, when she was allegedly struck by a car near White Oak Drive, according to Zerkle.
Zerkle says Boardman and the man had just left the Speedway gas station when the car allegedly veered off the road and hit her. The man was uninjured, Zerkle added.
The driver did not stop and drove off in the direction of Putnam County, Zerkle said.
Other counts charge the defendant with possessing a distribution amount of meth and possessing marijuana on July 16, 2019.
