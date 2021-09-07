HUNTINGTON — A man was indicted on attempted first-degree murder charges by a grand jury, an increase of what he had initially been charged with in a home invasion outside Huntington that left a couple hospitalized.
Nathan Allen Dolen, of Genoa, West Virginia, was indicted on counts of entry of a building other than a dwelling, grand larceny, burglary, first-degree robbery, attempted first-degree murder, malicious assault, kidnapping, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony and third-degree arson. Wanda Gail Blankenship, of Dunlow, West Virginia, was charged with being an accessory after the fact.
According to criminal complaints charging Dolen in Cabell County Magistrate Court, the incident occurred about 9 a.m. Nov. 22, 2020, at a home in the 7000 block of West Country Club Drive, outside Huntington.
Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find the two victims lying in the living room, injured, bleeding and handcuffed to each other.
Through their investigations, detectives believe Dolen forced his way into the couple’s garage by kicking the door open before accessing the home through a rear door in the sunroom, the complaint said.
He is accused of grabbing the woman from a bedroom and taking her to the living room, at which point she injured her leg.
Dolen then entered another bedroom and assaulted the man, officers believe. He was armed with a .22 caliber rifle he found in the garage of the home and struck the man with the weapon, the complaint said.
The man was taken to the living room and handcuffed to his wife, and both were threatened with physical violence if they did not provide the defendant with money.
Dolen is accused of ransacking several rooms of the home, as well as a safe and a vehicle, for items police say he stole.
He left the home in a Chevrolet truck, eventually transferring items taken from the victims’ home to another truck. He is accused of then pouring gasoline on the victims’ vehicle and setting it on fire. Deputy Chief Doug Adams said the truck was pushed over a hill.
Several firearms were taken from the home, which Dolen was not allowed to have because he is a convicted felon.
The complaint filed against Blankenship said she assisted Dolen after the attacks with full knowledge of the crimes being committed.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
