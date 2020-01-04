HUNTINGTON — A man accused of running several cars and a school bus off a roadway during a car chase in Barboursville in 2016 has been indicted by a grand jury, according to indictments released last month.
Jason Allen Cooper, of the 5000 block of Fudges Creek Road, Ona, was charged by a grand jury in December with receiving a stolen vehicle, fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference and third-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license because of DUI convictions.
The chase with Cooper allegedly started Dec. 16, 2016, when police spotted the Toyota Corolla, a rental car reported stolen in Huntington, around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Main Street in Barboursville. The driver ignored deputies’ orders to stop and showed “reckless indifference” as he forced several other cars and a school bus from the roadway, complaints state.
The pursuit happened as Cabell County buses would have been carrying students home from school.
Cooper was arrested after the vehicle finally stopped. Police were advised that his license had been revoked for two previous DUI convictions in May 2013 and June 2016.
He was offered a plea deal in 2017, which he declined prior to being indicted.
In a separate, unrelated case, John D. Walker IV, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was charged by the grand jury with grand larceny. According to the indictment, Walker is accused of stealing a commercial freezer and five air conditioner compressors from Marshall University. The items were valued at $1,000 or more.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in December. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
- Samuel Lamont Hawkins, 1700 block of Artisan Avenue, Huntington: Person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
- Terrence Jermaine Ingram, 2400 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington: Person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
- Jamieann Jackson, South Point, Ohio: Third-offense shoplifting.
- Calvin Harold Johnson, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue, Huntington: Strangulation, battery and destruction of property.
- Gregory Allen Keesee, 1000 block of 7th Avenue, Huntington: First-degree arson.
- Rachael Kinder, 1200 block of Balls Gap Road, Milton: Fraudulent use of an access device.
- Joshua Ronald Lemons, Proctorville, Ohio: Malicious wounding.
- Marquis Kiiyhan Lewis, 600 block of Trenton Place, Huntington: Burglary, unlawful restraint and domestic battery.
- Phillip Vincent Lewis, 100 block of Morris Street, Huntington: Burglary, conspiracy and destruction of property.
- Jonathan Kyle Masters, 3400 block of Hughes Street, Huntington: Fraudulent schemes.
- Ocean R. McDay, Charleston: Grand larceny and conspiracy.
- Zachary Todd Rose, 1100 block of West 17th Street, Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
- Brandon Travis Stewart, 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue: Burglary, conspiracy, destruction of property and fleeing without a vehicle.
- Jeffrey Lee Sutton, 1700 block of Arlington Boulevard, Huntington: Entry of a building other than a dwelling, burglary and petit larceny.
- Aaron Del Thompson, 800 block of 20th Street, Huntington: Receiving a stolen vehicle.
- Kerry A. Workman, 1000 block of Libby Lane, Barboursville: Embezzlement.