HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man has been indicted in connection with the 2017 death of his infant son.
Zachary Gene Sparks, 24, was indicted this month by a Cabell County grand jury on one count of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian or other persons by child abuse.
According to the indictment released Friday, in November 2017 Sparks caused the death of his 4-month-old son. The indictment does not include specific details on how the child died.
In 2017, The Herald-Dispatch reported that the Huntington Police Department was investigating the death of an infant in the 2000 block of Jefferson Avenue — the same address listed for Sparks in the indictment. An incident led to the infant being hospitalized, where he died a few days later.
At the time, police were waiting for autopsy results to determine whether criminal charges would be filed.
The indictment brings Huntington’s 2017 homicide count to 20. One other death investigation remains pending.
Sparks is an inmate at the Parkersburg Correctional Center. In March, he was sentenced to a one- to three-year prison sentence by Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory Howard after entering a Kennedy plea to attempt to commit a felony, battery on a government official and causing injury to an animal used in law enforcement.
Sparks had been driving on U.S. 60 near Roby Road when he was pulled over by the West Virginia State Police on Nov. 19, 2018. After giving officers a fake name, Sparks ran into the nearby woods. Officers with the HPD and Cabell County Sheriff’s Department assisted State Police troopers in searching for Sparks.
Sparks was found by a K-9 police dog about an hour and a half later, hiding under a tree stump by the river’s edge. During the evasion, police say he hit the dog and tried to harm the officer making the arrest. He was taken to a hospital for injuries, including dog bites.