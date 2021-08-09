HUNTINGTON — A man has been indicted in a January shooting that occurred at a Huntington housing complex earlier this year.
James Robinson, 24, was indicted in July by a Cabell County Grand Jury on counts of malicious assault, wanton endangerment and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Robinson was initially arrested Jan. 30, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department, after a shooting was reported at 404 Marcum Terrace just after midnight. When HPD officers arrived at the scene, they found John Horsley, 27, who had been shot.
Horsley was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover, the release said, and Robinson was uncooperative with investigators.
An indictment is just a formal charge and does not mean the defendant is guilty.
