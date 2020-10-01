IRONTON — A Lawrence County man was indicted last week on 100 counts of rape of a child between 2017 and 2020, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Larry D. Reed Jr., 38, was charged with the rape of a girl who currently is 14. He was lodged in the Lawrence County Jail on a $1 million bond, Anderson said.
Reed was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court. The charges can carry a life sentence in prison if he is found guilty and the sentences are run consecutively.
In an unrelated case, Shawn P. Koster, 46, of Ohio 243, Ironton, was indicted on 30 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a female victim who was 13 in 2017 when the initial charge was filed. The alleged abuse continued through the age of 15, according to the indictment.
Koster also was indicted on 15 charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person. He was lodged in the county jail in lieu of $250,000 bond pending arraignment proceedings scheduled for Wednesday morning in Ironton.
In other cases:
- Grant T. Boucher, 41, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, was indicted on charges of felonious assault on a peace officer, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and grand theft. He is charged with ramming a vehicle into a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office cruiser Aug. 30.
- Mary K. White, 28, of County Road 103, Ironton, was indicted on charges of trafficking in 13 grams of heroin in the vicinity of a school, possession of heroin, tampering with evidence and two counts of aggravated possession of meth.
- Ricky L. McKnight, 63, of the 800 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of trafficking in 12 grams of meth and aggravated possession of meth. A co-defendant, Jennifer R. Mays, 35, of Millersport, Ohio, was indicted on charges of trafficking in 12 grams of meth and aggravated possession of drugs.
- Cody L. Burks, 26, of Eleanor, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of burglary and theft.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.