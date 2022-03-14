HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of malicious assault and attempted first-degree murder.
Shannon Overstreet, 39, was charged with felony malicious wounding and a misdemeanor battery charge in May 2021. He is being held on a $100,000 cash/surety bond on the felony charge and a $10,000 bond on the misdemeanor charge and a $6,000 cash-only bond for a third charge, according to the regional jail website.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, March 15, by Judge Chris Chiles.
Overstreet is the father of Angel Nichole Overstreet, a 3-month-old infant who went missing approximately May 8, 2021, but the charges he faced were unrelated to the case in which he was identified as a “person of interest” but not a suspect.
In May 2021, then-Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said the child was reported missing to police by representatives of West Virginia Child Protective Services (CPS) after they had been asked to follow up with Overstreet regarding custody issues stemming from Kentucky.
“Mr. Overstreet was located here in Huntington and came to police headquarters here on May 24,” Cornwell said at the time. “He had stated to CPS previously and to our detectives that he had relinquished custody of the child two weeks prior to CPS from West Virginia. Child Protective Services from West Virginia has no knowledge or record of any transfer of custody of this child.”
Cornwell said according to information obtained from Shannon Overstreet’s phone, the child was last in his custody as of May 1, 2021.
Angel Overstreet is described as a white infant girl with blue eyes and dark-colored hair with a reddish tint. She has a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck. Anyone with general information about the missing child case is asked to call Huntington Police’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.