HUNTINGTON — A California man has been indicted on a murder charge stemming from the 2019 death of his 94-year-old grandfather in Huntington.
Seth Ellis Donald, 37, has been indicted in the death of Maurice “Moe” Sill on June 6, 2019. Police say Donald admitted killing his grandfather two years after Sill’s death.
At the time of Sill’s death, first responders assumed he died of natural causes at the Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington where he lived. More than two years later, however, Donald walked into the Beverly Hills, California, police department and confessed to killing Sill, Huntington police said.
During a preliminary hearing in August 2021, Sgt. Jason Davis said Huntington police officers and EMS responded to an unattended death report Donald made the day Sill died.
Once officers arrived, Donald led them to the nearby lake area where he said Sill had suffered a medical episode, which Donald said caused the elderly man to fall face-first to the ground. Donald said he tried to revive Sill and drag him back to the retirement community but was unable to do either, Davis said.
Davis testified that Sill’s wounds matched Donald’s story so well that medical examiners decided to not respond to the scene and Sill’s body was released to a funeral home.
But in January 2020, local police received a call from a friend of the family, who said Sill’s death was questionable. The investigation into that claim was delayed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The case was reignited July 25, 2021, when officers received a call from California police, who said Donald wanted to turn himself in for the crime.
Donald told Davis he waited to confess until he completed a presentation on why he killed his grandfather. He created several so-called “presentations” — one for family, one for “intellectuals” and one for the general public.
Davis testified that Donald made a 9-minute-long video of the killing, starting with him and Sill talking about life and other things on a bench near the Huntington-area retirement community.
Donald told Sill he made the decision to kill him, to which Sill said his life was in God’s hands. Donald said Sill’s life was in his hands, Davis testified.
“Mr. Donald told him basically we were wasting resources on him and people like him,” Davis testified. “… When he tried to stand up, the camera drops to the ground and is facing upward. You can hear a struggle ensue.”
Donald is accused of sending the video of the killing to his family members and friends.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.