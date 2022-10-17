The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

court blox 3.jpg
Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — A man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with a woman’s death almost 30 years ago.

Ricky Louie Woody, 59, was charged with murder in the death of Melissa Martinez, also known as Lisa Estepp, of Cabell County in 1993. The indictment states Estepp was killed on or about March 16 of that year.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.