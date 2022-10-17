HUNTINGTON — A man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with a woman’s death almost 30 years ago.
Ricky Louie Woody, 59, was charged with murder in the death of Melissa Martinez, also known as Lisa Estepp, of Cabell County in 1993. The indictment states Estepp was killed on or about March 16 of that year.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
The case was considered cold until a recent discovery that led to the indictment; however, details of Woody's involvement were not immediately available Monday.
Woody is lodged in the Yellowstone County Detention Center in Billings, Montana, on assault and tampering charges charges unrelated to the new indictment.
According to a criminal complaint filed at the Yellowstone County Courthouse, officers responded to a disturbance call Dec. 22, 2020, in Billings, Montana.
A female victim told police Woody beat her with the bat four days earlier, broke her phone, shoved her and made comments about killing her.
An officer wrote in the complaint that the victim had a scratch on her face and bruises all over her body.
In nine phone calls from jail, Woody asked people tell the victim to recant her statements or he would spend the rest of his life in jail, according to the complaint.
According to a Circuit Court clerk at Yellowstone County Courthouse, Woody’s next hearing is set for November.
Once Woody is transported to West Virginia, he will be arraigned in Cabell County Circuit Court on the new charge. A time and date for his arraignment have not been released yet.
