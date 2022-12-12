FORT GAY — A Wayne County man police say was responsible for a school bus crash earlier this year was arrested Friday on drug charges after being found unconscious in a vehicle.
Walter Collie, 43, is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and pseudoephedrine altered.
According to police, Collie was arrested after deputies responded to a call for a man passed out in a vehicle with drug paraphernalia in view.
After deputies located the man and made contact, a distribution quantity of methamphetamine was found on his person.
Handguns and cash were also seized at the scene.
Police also confirmed Collie was involved in a Wayne County Schools bus accident that took place on Sept. 12.
Though the accident is still under investigation, state police working the case confirmed it is the same man who was behind the wheel of the bus.
In the September accident, six students were sent for evaluation at local hospitals.
Officials reported that nearly 40 students were on board at the time of the accident that occurred along Mill Creek Road at Fort Gay.
Dispatchers say the bus driver lost control and crashed into a utility pole. According to police, that driver was Collie.
According to personnel records obtained from the Wayne County Board of Education website, a Walter Collie was placed on paid administrative leave from Sept. 12 to Oct. 6; suspended from Oct. 7-25 and terminated on Oct. 26.
Collie is currently being held at Western Regional Jail on a $12,000 cash bond.
