HUNTINGTON — A man has been charged with distributing child pornography after he was accused of sending FBI agents videos of young children performing sexual acts earlier this year.
Jeremiah Alexander Taylor, 31, of Huntington, was jailed at 5:45 p.m. Monday. He has been charged in federal court with distribution of child pornography, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Taylor was a member of the Marshall University football team earlier this decade.
According to an affidavit filed by Antonio Ortega of the FBI, on Jan. 19 an FBI online covert employee based in Utah posted several online bulletin messages on social media forums frequented by individuals who have a sexual interest in children and incest.
When a reply was received, the agent would provide an instant messaging screen name and have discussions with those interested in the topic on a texting app.
Between Jan. 19 and Jan. 24, an individual with the profile name “58thatdude58,” identified later as Taylor, messaged the agent. The agent determined Taylor appeared to be a member and participant of a child pornography group where group members posted thousands of images and videos of child porn.
During their conversations, Taylor allegedly told the agent “I have no limits” and “I have videos” in reference to child porn. He allegedly sent the agent videos depicting child rape, with children ranging in age from toddlers to prepubescent minors.
He told the agent he obtained the videos from another online group and saved them on his phone before the group was shut down.
The agent said Taylor showed interest in producing child porn involving the agent’s fictitious 9-year-old daughter and made specific requests of what she should do.
Taylor was identified as “58thatdude58” via an email associated with the instant messaging account, which included his full name. A subpoena later confirmed the identity. The number 58 is also the number Taylor wore while playing football for Marshall.
Further investigation showed Taylor had some of the conversations while working at a gym in Milton, where he had been employed at the time.
The South Point native was a defensive end for Marshall from 2010-13. He finished his junior season as team captain, accumulating 54 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He suffered a fractured spine on a special teams play while playing Ohio in his senior season in 2013.
He is housed at South Central Regional Jail in Charleston.