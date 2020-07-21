Essential reporting in volatile times.

ASHLAND — A man was arrested in Ashland on Monday after another man was injured during a fight involving a sword along Woodland Avenue.

Charles D. Stafford is currently charged with Assault 1st Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Failure to Notify Owner of Unattended Vehicle Damage.

According to the Ashland Police Department, police were dispatched at about 7:15 p.m. Monday to the 2200 block of Woodland Avenue for a report of an in-progress assault involving a weapon.  The 911 caller said two people were involved in the altercation and one had been hit in the head with a sword.

Before dispatched police could arrive, an off-duty officer intervened and de-escalated the incident. However, Stafford allegedly got into a vehicle and fled the scene, at which point he hit an unoccupied vehicle.

When officers arrived, the victim, Charles E. Stafford, was found to have a laceration to the head and was transported to King's Daughters Medical Center for treatment, where he was listed as being in stable condition.

Stafford was found at about 9 p.m. Monday and booked at the Boyd County Detention Center.

