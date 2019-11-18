HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was jailed over the weekend and charged in the October beating of his neighbor, who suffered severe injuries after the suspect allegedly broke into his apartment.
Alan Wayne Strother, 40, of Huntington, was jailed at 3:15 p.m. Sunday. The Huntington Police Department charged him with burglary and malicious wounding. He was also jailed on domestic violence protective order violation. Bond was $105,000.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Strother is accused of breaking into a man’s apartment in the 400 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington on Oct. 22 before he started to beat the alleged victim in the face and body with a closed fist and an unknown object.
Strother allegedly chased the victim out of the apartment and into the street, where the alleged beating continued.
The criminal complaint identifies Strother and the victim as living in neighboring apartments.
The victim had a laceration to his left eyebrow, swelling to his left eye, bruising to his left eye and cuts on his head, the Huntington Police officer wrote. He was unsteady on his feet, having a hard time remembering things and reported pain in his left rib cage.
He was taken to the hospital due to the laceration and eye swelling.
Strother is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.