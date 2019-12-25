HUNTINGTON — A man was jailed earlier this month in Marcum Terrace after federal investigators found him to allegedly be in possession of drugs and firearms after a brief chase through the neighborhood.
Marquette Damon Eanes, 47, was jailed Dec. 12 and charged federally with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He was being held on a detainer without bond until a detention hearing last week.
According to an affidavit filed by Special Agent Sean McNees, with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who was working with the Huntington Police Department Drug and Violent Crime Unit at the time, officers were called to the area of Marcum Terrace on Dec. 12 after being advised by Cabell County 911 that a man identified as Eanes was allegedly selling drugs and in possession of two firearms in the area.
Eanes had two active warrants in Cabell County for wanton endangerment and battery at the time, but those charges were dropped after his arrest due to the new pending federal charge, according to employees at the Cabell County Magistrate Clerk’s Office.
Investigators traveled to the area on the 911 tip and allegedly observed Eanes in the 300 block of Olive Street, but Eanes fled toward the apartment complex as officers approached. He was apprehended in the 200 block of Marcum Terrace.
After being detained, Eanes allegedly admitted he had firearms in his possession. A loaded Ruger 9mm pistol was recovered from his waistband, and a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver, which had fallen through the inside of his pants, was recovered from the bottom of his right pant leg.
Investigators also allegedly obtained 1 ounce of methamphetamine and a quantity of an unknown powder from Eanes.
Eanes had previously been convicted of multiple prior federal felony offices, including being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2011, the special agent wrote, and was not allowed to possess guns.
He is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.