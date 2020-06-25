FORT GAY – A man was arrested Wednesday on more than a dozen charges after he allegedly led Wayne County police on an hour-long car chase with an infant in his vehicle.
Daniel Kirby “Dan Dan” Nelson, 28, was jailed at 3 a.m. Wednesday. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, Nelson had nine active warrants at the time of his arrest.
Booking records at Western Regional Jail indicate he was charged with child neglect, attempt to commit a crime, battery on a police officer, fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, domestic assault, second degree domestic assault, third degree domestic assault, domestic battery, driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, third offense domestic battery, domestic battery, second offense domestic battery, obstructing and grand larceny.
Thompson said Nelson’s arrest came after a nearly hour-long vehicle pursuit which started after the county’s drug enforcement unit initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 52 in Fort Gay after allegedly witnessing suspicious behavior by the vehicle’s occupants and an expired registration the vehicle.
The vehicle accelerated when the deputy turned on emergency lights and sirens, and the chase began. Eventually, it was disabled on Milam Creek in Dunlow before Nelson allegedly fled the scene on foot.
A woman remained in the vehicle with a 7-month-old baby. After a short pursuit and struggle, Nelson was placed in handcuffs.
The West Virginia State Police and Fort Gay Police Department assisted in the chase. Thompson also thanked Dunlow Minimart for allowing officers to fuel cruisers after the long pursuit.