BARBOURSVILLE — One person was jailed on felony charges Saturday afternoon, according to booking records kept at Western Regional Jail.
Harold Arthur Thompson, 29, was incarcerated at 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent and driving under the influence (DUI). Bond was set at $20,100 cash only.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 12:21 a.m. Saturday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Trespassing, disorderly conduct, shoplifting, 12:21 a.m. Saturday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, 7:27 p.m. Friday, 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:36 p.m. Friday, 10th Street and 6th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 7:33 p.m. Friday, West 19th Street and Adams Avenue.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 7:30 a.m. Friday, 30 block of Edgemont Road.
Robbery, burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, destruction of property, 5:33 p.m. Friday, 1900 block of Doulton Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 a.m. Friday, 200 block of Main Street.
Destruction of property, intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, 2:29 p.m. Friday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
False pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, 2:35 p.m. Sept. 11, 1700 block of Woodward Terrace.
Domestic assault, 11:13 a.m. Friday, 1700 block of 17th Street.
Destruction of property, 8 a.m. Sept. 11, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Stolen auto, auto theft, 10 p.m. Friday, 1600 block of Artisan Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, battery, possession of prescription medication, 9:37 a.m. Friday, 600 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 9:02 a.m. Friday, 700 block of 31st Street.