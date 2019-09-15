0915_felonspicHarold_99468.jpg

Harold Authur Thompson

BARBOURSVILLE — One person was jailed on felony charges Saturday afternoon, according to booking records kept at Western Regional Jail.

Harold Arthur Thompson, 29, was incarcerated at 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent and driving under the influence (DUI). Bond was set at $20,100 cash only.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 12:21 a.m. Saturday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Trespassing, disorderly conduct, shoplifting, 12:21 a.m. Saturday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.

Information report, 7:27 p.m. Friday, 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 7:36 p.m. Friday, 10th Street and 6th Avenue.

Warrant service/execution, 7:33 p.m. Friday, West 19th Street and Adams Avenue.

Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 7:30 a.m. Friday, 30 block of Edgemont Road.

Robbery, burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, destruction of property, 5:33 p.m. Friday, 1900 block of Doulton Avenue.

Petit larceny, 10 a.m. Friday, 200 block of Main Street.

Destruction of property, intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, 2:29 p.m. Friday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.

False pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, 2:35 p.m. Sept. 11, 1700 block of Woodward Terrace.

Domestic assault, 11:13 a.m. Friday, 1700 block of 17th Street.

Destruction of property, 8 a.m. Sept. 11, 3100 block of U.S. 60.

Stolen auto, auto theft, 10 p.m. Friday, 1600 block of Artisan Avenue.

Receiving or transferring stolen goods, battery, possession of prescription medication, 9:37 a.m. Friday, 600 block of 6th Avenue.

Information report, 9:02 a.m. Friday, 700 block of 31st Street.

