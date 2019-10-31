HUNTINGTON — The man who fired upon deputies before being killed by return fire Wednesday night was suspected of shooting up the Ona Volunteer Fire Department earlier this week, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said Thursday.
Michael Lane Pinkerman II, 26, fired multiple shots at deputies who came to serve a search warrant at his home along Blue Sulphur Road in Ona. Two deputies were struck by gunfire before they returned fire and fatally shot Pinkerman.
Cpl. Jim Johnston was shot twice in his back, which was protected by a bulletproof vest. Deputy Jared Cremeans was shot through one hand and through the shoulder, which came out his back. Cremeans’ other hand was struck by a bullet and a bullet grazed his head. Cremeans, who was also wearing a bulletproof vest, took at least two shots to the chest.
Johnston was released from the hospital by Thursday with minor injuries caused by the force of gunshots to his bulletproof vest, Zerkle said. Cremeans was undergoing surgery to his hand Thursday and was expected to be released later this week.
Sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday, someone fired 13 shots into the front bay doors of the Ona Volunteer Fire Department, which was closed at the time. The shooting damaged the bumper of a fire engine, shot out the transmission line of a fire tanker and struck the radiator of a fire rescue truck, Zerkle said.
Pinkerman was a former member of the department until he was removed, Zerkle said. It’s believed Pinkerman shot up the fire station in retaliation for the removal, the sheriff said.
Deputies began investigating Pinkerman in connection with the fire station shooting after cameras outside the station captured a light-colored vehicle similar to Pinkerman’s at the time of the shooting. Members of the fire station also mentioned Pinkerman when they were asked if anyone possibly had a grudge against the department, Zerkle said.
Deputies went to speak with Pinkerman at his home in Ona early Wednesday and he told them to leave his property or return with a warrant, Zerkle said. Deputies later learned Pinkerman was in possession of a 9 mm handgun reported stolen in Arizona.
A tactical team with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, which included deputies Johnston and Cremeans, returned to Pinkerman’s home at about 6:30 p.m. to serve a search warrant in connection with the stolen firearm.
Zerkle said Pinkerman and his father, Michael Lane Pinkerman, 56, were expecting deputies to return.
The elder Pinkerman braced himself against the door of the home after deputies repeatedly announced themselves and advised him to open the door, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
“As the deputies continued to advise the suspect to open the door, he was observed having some type of communication with his son,” according to the complaint.
The tactical team breached the door before the elder Pinkerman allegedly forcibly closed it while speaking with his son.
The door was breached again when Michael Lane Pinkerman II began firing upon deputies, according to the complaint. Johnston and Cremeans were struck as the tactical team maintained their positions in an attempt to enter the home. They entered and then fatally shot Michael Lane Pinkerman II.
The elder Pinkerman was struck by gunfire in the hand and in the hip while attempting to block entry into the home, according to the complaint. His actions allowed his son to commit attempted murder against the deputies, Zerkle said.
Michael Lane Pinkerman was released from the hospital Thursday and charged with two counts of attempt to commit a felony and accessory to attempted first-degree murder. He was being held Thursday afternoon in Western Regional Jail in lieu of a $300,000 cash-only bail.
Zerkle said it’s a miracle the deputies were not more seriously injured. He thanked the community for their prayers and outpouring of support. Counselors would be available at the sheriff’s office this week and would be available to help the deputies involved in the shooting, he said.
“The last thing we need is when we get in that situation again and we get in a stack and have to go through another door, that nobody (freezes) up on us and we will be ready to go again,” he said. “So it’s vital that we get our people’s heads right.”
West Virginia State Police is investigating the shooting and has taken over the scene, which is protocol in officer-involved shootings, Zerkle said. Deputies were not wearing body cameras at the time, but there were security cameras at the Pinkermans’ home that possibly captured the shooting, he said.
Deputies were working to retrieve that footage. They were also trying to determine if the 9 mm handgun that was fired at deputies is the same handgun used in the shooting at the volunteer fire department.
It’s believed they are the same gun because the fire department was shot 13 times with bullets from a 9 mm handgun, the exact number of bullets that Pinkerman’s gun could carry.