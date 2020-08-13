Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man died Thursday after being stabbed.

According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, police responded to the 200 block of 6th Avenue at about 5:40 p.m. Thursday for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, they found a 31-year-old man deceased after suffering a stab wound.

Patrol officers and detectives were on scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses and involved parties, Cornwell said.

No names had been released as of press time Thursday.

