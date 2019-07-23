WAYNE — The following information was provided by reports from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office:
DRUG BUST: A Crum, West Virginia, man on home confinement for a previous drug conviction was arrested Saturday after police said they found crystal methamphetamine and other drugs at his home.
Clay McCoy was arrested Saturday by the Wayne County Sheriff's Department on multiple drug charges.
Sheriff Rick Thompson said in a news release that deputies, the K9 Unit and Fort Gay Police went to McCoy's home with Home Confinement officers, where they found distribution quantities of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, gabapentin, and Suboxone.
McCoy faces several charges of possession with intent to deliver and possessing altered pseudoephedrine.
McCoy was on home confinement from a 2018 drug conviction after an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff's Department's Drug Enforcement Unit. During the investigation, members made two undercover controlled buys of oxycodone from McCoy, according to the release.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Destruction of property, 8:15 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of 6th Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, warrant service, 7:40 p.m. Sunday, 10th Street/6th Avenue.
Trespassing, shoplifting, 7:10 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Joyriding, noon Wednesday, 2100 block of Kennon Lane.
Shoplifting, 3:35 p.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 2:12 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Trespassing, 9:20 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of West 17th Street.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, breaking and entering, breaking and entering a vehicle, 5:35 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of West 3rd Avenue.
Stolen vehicle, 11:30 p.m. Saturday, 1400 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Justin Castellanos, 23, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Davonta Shunnar Floyd, 25, was jailed at 3:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with wanton endangerment and prohibited person with a firearm. Bond was not set.
Gregory Donald Mcsweeney, 38, was jailed at 8:25 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property, possession with intent to deliver, battery, breaking and entering and petit larceny. Bond was $70,000.
Kasey Alexander Monceaux, 24, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Scotty A. Jones, 32, was incarcerated at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery, strangulation, and four capias warrants. Bond was $80,000.