HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County circuit judge agreed to let a man charged with felony abuse or neglect of an incapacitated adult to be released from home confinement Wednesday.
Judge Alfred E. Ferguson ordered Jeremy Calderon to be on parole for two years.
“Thank you your honor,” Calderon said, “for giving me the opportunity to prove it to you guys.”
Defense attorney Kim Carico said Calderon was eligible for parole and does not have any home confinement violations.
Calderon, of Huntington, was arrested in October 2017 and indicted in September 2018 for severely abusing his girlfriend’s father while in his care in June and July of 2017.
According to the criminal complaint, Calderon was the primary caregiver for the victim. The victim had numerous bruises and bandaged skin tears all over his body that looked to be infected.
The victim also had maggots inside the waistband of his incontinence underwear, infected and dying skin on his buttocks and a large open pressure sore on his left hip.
Calderon entered a Kennedy plea in September 2022 and was sentenced to two to 10 years in November 2022. The court allowed Calderon to serve his sentencing in home confinement, according to Carico.
A Kennedy plea allows a defendant to accept punishment for a crime without having to admit guilt.
Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Kellie Neal did not object to home confinement release. Neal told Ferguson she did not think Calderon was eligible for parole but with his jail credit and home confinement of over two years, he was eligible.
“(Calderon’s) actually done everything that has been requested of him,” an officer from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office told Ferguson.
Carico said Calderon’s employer said he is a valued employee and wants him to travel on the job. The employer offered to pay Calderon’s home confinement fees — a total of $1,111 — once he is on parole.
