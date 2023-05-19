The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County circuit judge agreed to let a man charged with felony abuse or neglect of an incapacitated adult to be released from home confinement Wednesday.

Judge Alfred E. Ferguson ordered Jeremy Calderon to be on parole for two years.

