court BLOX 6.jpg
Metro Creative

IRONTON — A 55-year-old man who has been in custody for more than three years pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to aggravated arson.

William T. Nelson, no address listed, withdrew his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity and pleaded guilty to aggravated arson. Another charge of aggravated arson was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

