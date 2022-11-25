IRONTON — A 55-year-old man who has been in custody for more than three years pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to aggravated arson.
William T. Nelson, no address listed, withdrew his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity and pleaded guilty to aggravated arson. Another charge of aggravated arson was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Judge Andy Ballard sentenced Nelson to three to four-and-a-half years in prison, then released him from custody since he had been in custody for more than 37 months.
In an unrelated case, Samantha J. Nelson, 29, of Dayton, Ohio, admitted to violating community control sanctions. She was sentenced to 30 months in prison and given credit for 13 months already served, leaving her with 17 months to serve in prison.
In other cases:
Keenan B. Rowe, 22, of the 2500 block of South 11th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a felony case and was sentenced to nine months in prison and was given credit for 31 days already served behind bars.
Vincent Arthur, 39, of the 2400 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete a four- to six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
James Botkins, 45, of Wellston, Ohio, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 200 hours of community service.
Stephen Burton, 33, formerly of Huntington, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Wesley D. Hall, 48, of Ridgeway Street, Coal Grove, completed a term of intervention in lieu of conviction and had charges against him dismissed.
Bond for Gregory Cox, 41, of County Road 21, Ironton, was increased to $250,000 after he failed to show up for a pretrial court appearance and subsequently was arrested on charges of burglary, aggravated possession of meth and two counts of receiving stolen property.
David A. Rann, 29, of the 2500 block of South 6th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions (probation) for 30 months and was ordered to get treatment at Riverside Recovery.
William Waddell, 31, of Fernwood Drive, Coal Grove, pleaded not guilty in a felony case. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get treatment at Mended Reeds while the case is pending.
Sean A. Antis, 45, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth in the vicinity of a school and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound in the vicinity of a school. He was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending and get an assessment to determine if he needs treatment.
Tracy M. Friend, 43, of Patrick Street, Coal Grove, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in meth. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get an assessment to determine if he needs treatment.
