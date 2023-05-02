HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers will sentence 42-year-old Robert Lee Taylor in the federal drug crime on Aug. 14.
Taylor faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.
On Oct. 8, 2022, law enforcement discovered Taylor asleep in his running vehicle at a Milton gas station, according to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
An officer noticed controlled substances on Taylor’s lap in the vehicle. Taylor admitted he possessed approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine and 16 grams of fentanyl.
Taylor further admitted he intended to distribute the drugs and possessed $24,724 in drug proceeds.
Taylor also admitted to have conspired with Phillip Antoine Rucker, 43, of Proctorville, Ohio, and Marshall Luther Williams, 41, of Chicago, Illinois, to distribute heroin from February 2021 to September 2022.
Rucker pleaded guilty on March 14 to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
Williams pleaded guilty on the same date to aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
Rucker and Williams are scheduled to be sentenced on July 10. They both face a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine.
