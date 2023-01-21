HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Kameron I. Ziegler, 23, admitted to providing methamphetamine to another man in advance of a sale May 6, 2022, in Huntington.
The methamphetamine was given to Kilan "Low" Nicks, who sold approximately 29 grams of methamphetamine and three grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers set a sentencing for Ziegler on April 17.
Ziegler faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, four years of supervised release and a $5 million dollar fine.
Nicks pleaded guilty in November 2021 to distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine and quantity of fentanyl and to possession of a firearm in furtherance to a drug trafficking crime.
Nicks will be sentenced in March and faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release and a $5 million fine.
