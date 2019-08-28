HUNTINGTON - A Detroit man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after admitting to distributing up to 400 grams of heroin and fentanyl throughout the Huntington area.
Mashal Franchuit Thomas, 25, pleaded guilty in a Huntington federal court to distribution of fentanyl. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his Nov. 25 sentencing.
As part of his plea, Thomas admitted he was contacted by a confidential informant Feb. 8 to purchase heroin.
Thomas agreed to meet the person around West 14th Street in Huntington, and upon arrival he gave the informant 5 grams of heroin.
The drug distributed by Thomas was later discovered to actually be fentanyl, a powerful opiate painkiller.
He further admitted to being involved in the distribution of up to 400 grams of heroin and fentanyl in the Huntington area between July 2015 and March 2018.