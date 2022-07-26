HUNTINGTON — Antwan Lamar Sherrod, 32, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty July 19 to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on Oct. 1, 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a 9th Avenue residence in Huntington and encountered Sherrod in the residence with a 9mm pistol next to him on a couch.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Sherrod knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his conviction for felony conspiracy in Cabell County Circuit Court on Aug. 24, 2017.
Sherrod is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 17 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
