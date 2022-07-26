The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Antwan Lamar Sherrod, 32, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty July 19 to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Oct. 1, 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a 9th Avenue residence in Huntington and encountered Sherrod in the residence with a 9mm pistol next to him on a couch.

