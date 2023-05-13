HUNTINGTON — A Putnam County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of an unregistered machine gun.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers set a sentencing for 40-year-old Stephen Simmons, of Nitro, on Aug. 14.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 78F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 13, 2023 @ 1:31 am
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HUNTINGTON — A Putnam County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of an unregistered machine gun.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers set a sentencing for 40-year-old Stephen Simmons, of Nitro, on Aug. 14.
Simmons will face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,00 bond.
On Jan. 3, while executing a search warrant, law enforcement seized a seized a Ruger, model 10/22, .22-caliber rifle, two Glock switches, two drop-in auto sears, and six firearm silencers, according to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Glock switches are devices designed solely to convert semi-automatic Glock pistols into fully automatic machine guns, as defined by federal law. Drop-in auto sears are devices designed solely to convert semi-automatic AR-type firearms into fully automatic machine guns.
Firearm silencers are designed to silence, muffle or diminish the report of a portable firearm.
Simmons admitted to the possession of the Glock switch and that he did not register the switch in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required by federal law.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.