IRONTON — An Ashland man rejected a proposed plea agreement Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court that would have sentenced him to 10 to 15 years in prison in a rape case.
James Stewart, 35, of the 2100 block of Dixon Street, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of rape. The case is set for trial Nov. 28.
A co-defendant in the rape case, Faith R. Long, 25, of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, pleaded guilty earlier this month to the rape charge and agreed to testify against Stewart. She faces a prison sentence of 11 to 16-and-a-half years in prison. Judge Andy Ballard set final sentencing for Dec. 14.
In an unrelated case, Dustin Sanford, 22, of Huntington, completed his intervention in lieu of conviction and a drug possession charge against him was dismissed.
In other cases:
Jaylen Williams, 23, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was placed on community control sanctions for three years. He was ordered to complete a four- to six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and was fined $5,000.
William Bolling, 42, of County Road 1, South Point, was ordered to complete the program at STAR, do 200 hours of community service and pay court costs.
Cameron Jones, of Township Road 1018, South Point, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case and was ordered to get treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton.
Terry D. Jenkins, 47, of the 800 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to forgery. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
