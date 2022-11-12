The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — An Ashland man rejected a proposed plea agreement Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court that would have sentenced him to 10 to 15 years in prison in a rape case.

James Stewart, 35, of the 2100 block of Dixon Street, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of rape. The case is set for trial Nov. 28.

