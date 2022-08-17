HUNTINGTON — A knock on the door at 4:30 in the morning woke Pam Cabell, 60, in her Huntington home with a message from local police.
Her son, Matthew Earwood, 34, of Huntington, had been hit by a truck earlier that morning of Aug. 7 in Huntington.
“I asked the policeman if Matthew was OK. … He said, ‘I’m gonna be honest. The last time I saw him, he wasn’t in good shape,’” Cabell said.
The incident occurred around 1:24 a.m. near the corner of 6th Avenue and 8th Street outside a gas station. Earwood was transported to a local hospital.
Cabell got dressed and headed to the hospital, knowing nothing more than that her son was badly injured.
She said her son had been unresponsive until a few coherent responses with the nurse Sunday. Earwood sustained a brain bleed, 10 rib fractures, contusions on his lung and a broken femur.
“I’m just trying to survive right now,” Cabell said. “I’m just trying to go through the daily motions and stay emotionally stable.”
With help from friends and family, Cabell organized a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills, monthly bills and reliable transportation.
“I am a single parent and will not be able to work to support us in the following months, maybe even a year, as I will be his only caregiver,” she wrote on the page. “His road to recovery is going to be long and painful.”
