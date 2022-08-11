HUNTINGTON — A man charged in his grandfather’s death has requested to represent himself in court.
Maurice “Moe” Sill, 94, of Huntington, died in June 2019 at the Woodlands Retirement Community just outside Huntington. At the time, his death was attributed to natural causes. Two years later, Sill’s grandson Seth Ellis Donald, 37, walked into the Beverly Hills, California, Police Department and confessed to killing the man.
“Sir, you’re charged with murder. Representing yourself is a very foolish move,” Cabell County Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell said Tuesday. “If that’s your desire, you have that right. And as I said, being charged with murder is very serious.”
Farrell said he will make a decision once Donald’s mental evaluation is complete, which is expected in late August. If approved, defense attorneys Bob Wible and Claude Sigley will no longer represent Donald.
During the preliminary hearing in August 2021, Huntington Police Department Sgt. Jason Davis testified that HPD officers and Cabell County EMS paramedics were sent to the Woodlands Retirement Community, at 1 Bradley Foster Drive, on June 6, 2019, for a call Donald made regarding an unattended death.
Donald told first responders he had taken his grandfather into the woods to watch nature when Sill had a medical episode that caused him to fall face-first to the ground.
Donald told police he tried to revive him and drag him back to the retirement community, but was unable to do either.
Davis testified that the story was believable enough and Sill’s wounds matched the story so well that the medical examiner decided not to respond to the scene.
The man’s body was released to a funeral home.
Local police received a call in January 2020 from a friend of the family who said Sill’s death may have been questionable, but the investigation was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donald was charged with first-degree murder and extradited to Huntington in 2021 after he confessed to the crime. He was indicted on the charge in April, which is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury but does not establish guilt or innocence.
A pretrial hearing for Donald was set for Sept. 20.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.