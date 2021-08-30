HUNTINGTON — One person was hospitalized after Huntington firefighters rescued him from a house fire Monday morning.
According to Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader, the fire was reported at 6:56 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of 14th Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire and were alerted a man was still inside the building.
Rader said the firefighters were able to locate the man, who is in his 60s, and bring him out. He is currently listed in critical condition at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
“The guys, I want to praise them, they did a wonderful job to get that guy out,” she said.
One other individual was able to safely exit the home before firefighters arrived.
The city fire marshal and Huntington Police Department were on scene after the fire was extinguished to determine how it started.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:33 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Runaway juvenile, 10:33 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:33 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Domestic violence protection order violation, 10:38 p.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 9th Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, trespass and warrant service, 7:35 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of 4th Avenue.
Warrant service and obstructing, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7 a.m. Saturday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight March 1, 1000 block of West 11th Street.
Deceased person, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, 100 block of Francis Street.
Petit larceny and destruction of property, 9 a.m. Aug. 14, 500 block of 10th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Trespass, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of 9th Street.
Stolen auto, 3:38 a.m. Sunday, first block of Cavalier Drive.
Breaking and entering, 3:19 a.m. Sunday, 2700 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Saturday, 1100 block of 13th Street.
Battery and petit larceny, 2:11 a.m. Sunday, 1300 block of 18th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Ryan James Okuley, 36, was jailed at 9:25 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Daniel Lee Pottorff, 54, was jailed at 8:05 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation, domestic battery and domestic assault. Bond was not set.
Adrian Panchi Colon, 31, was jailed at 12:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property. Bond was not set.
Austin Matthew Williams, 24, was jailed at 12 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with conspiracy, receiving or transferring stolen property and third-offense driving on a suspended license. Bond was not set.