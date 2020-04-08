BUFFALO, W.Va. — Two men who were fishing found a man’s body floating in the Kanawha River in the Buffalo Bridge area of Putnam County on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Deputies were dispatched to the riverbank at 7:36 p.m. after the two men reported they thought they had found human remains floating in the river, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrived on the scene around 7:54 p.m., along with Putnam County EMS. The men told the officers they were fishing along the bank on the Buffalo side of the river when they noticed something unusual floating near the bank.

The location of the body was about a quarter of a mile downstream of the Buffalo Bridge on the Buffalo side of the Kanawha River, authorities said, and the medical examiner found a wallet in the man’s back pocket with his state identification card.

The man’s name has not been released pending family notification, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department’s Crime Unit at 304-586-9846. You can also call or text the tip line at 304-941-2300 or email tips@putnamwv.org.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.