HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced in federal court last week after police found nearly 300 grams of fentanyl in his home in 2019.
Rodney Bulley, 33, was sentenced Nov. 22 by U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers to serve seven years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl.
U.S. Attorney William S. Thompson said Bulley admitted law enforcement officers executed a search warrant Nov. 20, 2019, at his residence on Wilson Court in Huntington.
Bulley was located in the residence during the search, and officers seized a number of items including approximately 278 grams of fentanyl. Bulley was arrested and admitted that he possessed and intended to distribute the fentanyl and that he had been involved in distributing fentanyl in the Huntington area.
