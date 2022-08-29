HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced to serve more than a decade in federal prison for attempting to smuggle drugs into a regional jail and on an unrelated firearm charge.
Corey Michael Perkins, 33, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the illegal straw purchase of firearms and to conspiring to have drugs, including fentanyl, smuggled into Western Regional Jail.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers on Monday sentenced Perkins to serve 11 years and eight months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said Perkins admitted to picking out four firearms at a pawn shop in Huntington on June 30, 2020, and sending another person to purchase them, despite having a felony criminal record.
Perkins instead instructed another person to purchase the four firearms for him, providing that individual with the necessary cash.
He further admitted that he aided, abetted, counseled and induced that person to falsely state and represent on forms that she was the guns’ purchaser.
Perkins also admitted that while on home confinement he coordinated with several people to get drugs into the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville in November and December 2020.
Perkins used recorded jail phone calls to arrange for a package containing 228 suboxone strips, 1.4 grams of fentanyl/methamphetamine mixture, and 1 gram of methamphetamine to be taken into the Western Regional Jail. Perkins used an inmate and a person who worked at the jail to carry out the scheme.
