HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced to time served after setting his house on fire with a Molotov cocktail.
Daniel Justin Watts, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm not registered under the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Act. He was sentenced to time served and was placed on three years’ supervised release, which will start once he finishes a term of supervised release handed down for a prior conviction.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said statements made in court showed that on Sept. 28, 2020, deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters encountered Watts at his residence on Green Valley Road.
Watts had constructed an improvised incendiary device known as a “Molotov cocktail,” ignited it and threw it on his property, which started a fire. Watts admitted to making the device.
Before the incident, Watts had been convicted of possession with intent to distribute heroin and was sentenced to two years and one month in prison followed by three years of supervised release. After the September 2020 incident, Watts’ supervised release was revoked and he was sentenced to one year and six months in prison followed by one year and six months of supervised release.
