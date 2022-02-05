HUNTINGTON — An Ohio man pleaded guilty Monday to federal gun and drug crimes he committed while he was an inmate at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Jacob Benjamin Loper, 20, pleaded guilty to attempted possession with intent to distribute suboxone and conspiracy to use a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced May 9 by U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said Loper was an inmate at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville June 14, 2021, when he used recorded jail phone lines to speak with a person outside the jail.
Loper instructed the individual to go to a residence at Marcum Terrace in Huntington to recover $1,500 worth of suboxone that belonged to Loper and was believed to be in the possession of another person. Loper consented to the individual carrying a firearm to retrieve the suboxone, but his associate was unable to retrieve the suboxone from the residence.
As Loper’s associate and another individual at the scene were driving away from the residence, a shootout occurred between them and an occupant of the residence. Subsequent to the shooting, Loper communicated via phone with the person believed to be in possession of the suboxone and threatened that if he did not receive his drugs or get paid for them, that shootings would keep happening.
Huntington police said Austin Bruce Jeffreys, 27, of Huntington, and Daniel Dale Coubert, 29, were charged after the shootout. Coubert was later shot June 29, 2021, at the intersection of 17th Street and Charleston Avenue in Huntington. Coubert, of Ashland, was found unresponsive in a vehicle before being taken to a hospital for treatment.
A federal indictment was returned against Jeffreys last year, and a warrant is currently active.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.